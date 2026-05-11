Mirra Andreeva advances to quarterfinals of tennis tournament in Rome

ROME, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Mirra Andreeva has secured a commanding victory over Belgian Elise Mertens in the fourth round of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Rome. The 19-year-old eighth seed triumphed with straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Mertens, seeded 21st, battled valiantly but was unable to withstand Andreeva’s play.

Advancing to the quarterfinals, Andreeva will face the winner of the upcoming clash between American stars Coco Gauff (3rd seed) and Iva Jovic (16th seed). Currently ranked seventh in the WTA, Andreeva boasts five singles titles and has made significant strides in her career, highlighted by her semifinal run at the 2024 French Open. She also achieved a silver medal at the Paris Olympics in doubles alongside Diana Schnaider.

Mertens, aged 30 and ranked 22nd globally, has claimed ten WTA singles titles and is renowned for her prowess in doubles, where she holds a third-place world ranking and has secured 24 titles. Her notable Grand Slam performances include reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2018. Mertens’s doubles success is highlighted by victories at the Australian Open (2021, 2024, 2026), Wimbledon (2021, 2025), and the US Open (2019).