Russia’s Andreeva through to quarterfinals of 2026 WTA Madrid Open

MADRID, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s top female tennis player Mirra Andreeva defeated Bulgaria’s Anna Bondar in Round 4 of the 2026 WTA Madrid Open tennis tournament.

The 9th-seeded Andreeva, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, outplayed her unseeded opponent from Bulgaria 6-7 (5-7); 6-3; 7-6 (7-5).

The Russian is now set to play for a berth in the semifinals against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez of Canada (24th-seed).

Andreeva, 18, is a five-time WTA champion. Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

The 2026 Madrid Open is a WTA 1,000 tournament played on clay-courts at the Park Manzanares in the Spanish capital between April 22 and May 4. World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is the tournament’s reigning champion, which this year offers over $8.2 million in prize money.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.