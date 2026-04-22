Russia’s NHL superstar hockey forward Ovechkin to come to Russia in mid-May — Fetisov

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian legendary ice hockey forward and NHL Washington Capitals’ captain Alexander Ovechkin will come to Russia in mid-May, two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time NHL Stanley Cup champion Vyacheslav Fetisov told TASS on Wednesday.

Asked by a TASS correspondent whether Ovechkin was expected to be in Russia in mid-May, Fetisov replied "Yes."

In the 2025/2026 NHL regular season, the Washington Capitals failed to qualify for the playoffs stage. Ovechkin’s contract with the hockey club expires in late June and the Russian earlier stated that he would make a decision about his future later this summer.

On April 6, 2025, Ovechkin scored his 895th career regular season goal in a game against the New York Islanders, passing legend Wayne Gretzky for most all-time (894 goals). As of today, the Russian player has scored 929 goals in the regular season and 77 in the playoffs (1,006 if combined).

So now, Ovechkin is within reach of Gretzky’s combined regular season and playoff goals record, once thought untouchable. He’s just 10 away from tying the Great One’s 1,016 goals (894 in regular season and 122 in playoffs).

This NHL season, Ovechkin appeared in all 82 games for Washington, scoring 32 goals and dishing out 32 assists for the Capitals.

The Russian forward has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. Ovechkin led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

Ovechkin has won a slew of NHL awards in his career, including the Calder Memorial Trophy (2006), Art Ross Trophy (2008), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), Hart Memorial Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013), Lester B. Pearson Award/Ted Lindsay Award (2008, 2009, 2010), Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) and others.