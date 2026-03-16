Putin extremely satisfied with Russia's results at 2026 Paralympics in Italy — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as the entire country rejoice at the brilliant performance of national athletes at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, hosted by Italy earlier this month, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The president and the country as a whole are certainly rejoicing at such a brilliant performance," Peskov said at a news briefing, adding that Putin had sent congratulatory messages to all of the Russian Paralympic medalists.

Peskov said that Putin might soon hold a meeting with the paralympians, who won 12 medals at the Games in Italy.

"I am sure that the president will consider a meeting with them [the Paralympians] in the nearest future, they are certainly our heroes," Peskov continued. "Therefore, I have no doubt at all that the president will consider this possibility."

The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games were hosted by Italy on March 6-15. The Russian Paralympic team was allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Paralympics under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem for the first time in 12 years amid sanctions.

While only six Russian Para athletes received so-called bipartite invitations to participate in the 2026 Winter Paralympics, they won the third-most golds of any country at the Games.

China won the most gold medals as well as leading the overall medal standings (15 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals), while the US was second in both categories (13-5-6).

The six Russians who took part in the 2026 Winter Paralympics were: three-time Paralympic Champion in alpine skiing Alexey Bugaev, two-time World Champion in alpine skiing Varvara Voronchikhina, multiple World Champion in para cross-country skiing Ivan Golubkov, World Championship medalist in para cross-country skiing Anastasia Bagiyan and her guide Sergey Sinyakin, and para snowboarders Dmitry Fadeyev and Philipp Shebbo Monzer.

Russia’s Voronchikhina won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the 2026 Paralympics. Countryman Alexey Bugayev took one gold and two bronze medals in alpine skiing, while cross country skiers Anastasia Bagiyan and Ivan Golubkov won three and two golds in women's and men’s competitions respectively.