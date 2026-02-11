IOC bans Ukrainian athlete from wearing 'propaganda' helmet at 2026 Olympics

MILAN, February 11. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has prohibited Ukrainian freestyle skier Yekaterina Kotsar from wearing a helmet with political "propaganda" on it at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, the Obshchestvennoye news website reported citing the athlete.

"About a week before the Olympics started, I received an email stating that the International Olympic Committee considers this helmet propaganda and that I would not be able to compete at the Games [if I wore it]," Kotsar was quoted as saying.

"Due to a lack of experience, knowledge and, probably, self-confidence, I simply changed my helmet, and now there's only a small flag of Ukraine on it," the Ukrainian athlete added.

Earlier in the week, the IOC banned another Ukrainian athlete, skeleton racer Vladislav Geraskevich, from wearing a controversial lid. His helmet featured images of fallen Ukrainian athletes which, the IOC claimed, contradicts the Olympic Charter.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026.