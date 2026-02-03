National flags of Russia, Belarus banned at all 2026 Winter Olympic venues in Italy

MILAN /Italy/, February 3. /TASS/. Flags of Russia and Belarus, including historical versions, as well as any national symbols associated with these countries, are prohibited at all Olympic venues for the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, according to a document obtained by TASS.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The document states that "Flags (current and historical), and other items that may be associated with, countries whose athletes are allowed to participate exclusively as individual neutral athletes" are banned at the "Competition Venues, Main Media Center, Olympic and Paralympic Villages."

Other prohibited items at all venues include "megaphones, vuvuzelas, air horns, loudspeakers, or musical instruments" as well as "folding chairs, mats, tents, frisbees."

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes will compete under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, skiing, alpine skiing, and ski mountaineering.