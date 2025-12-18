International World Luge Federation bars trio of Russians after discovering 'new facts'

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The International Luge Federation (FIL) has stripped three Russian athletes of their right to compete as neutrals internationally "based on new and previously unknown facts," a FIL spokesman told TASS on Thursday.

The FIL Executive Board on Wednesday barred Russian lugers Alexander Gorbatsevich, Sofia Mazur and Ksenia Shamova from the 2025/2026 FIL Luge World Cup stage in Lake Placid, New York. As previously reported, they were barred allegedly due to their not meeting eligibility criteria.

"The FIL had to change the AIN [Individual Neutral Athlete] status of various athletes and coaches from Russia, based on new and previously unknown facts, the AIN Panel examined the allegations in detail and discussed them individually with the IOC [International Olympic Committee]," the spokesman stated.

"After completing its detailed review, the panel recommended to the FIL Executive Board that the AIN status of athletes Alexander Gorbatsevich, Sofia Mazur and Ksenia Shamova… be revoked," he continued.

"The FIL Executive Board followed the recommendation of the FIL's independent AIN Panel," the spokesman added.

Three more Russian lugers - Matvey Perestoronin, Pavel Repilov and Daria Olesik, are expected to participate in the upcoming tournament as they participated in the official training sessions on December 16.

The 2025/2026 FIL Luge World Cup stage in Lake Placid is scheduled for December 19-20.

FIL’s previous sanctions against Russia

The International Luge Federation barred Russian athletes from competing in its sponsored tournaments since March 2022 after the escalation of the situation in Ukraine. In June 2024, the international federation opted to vote on the extension of sanctions against the Russian athletes.

On July 14, RLF President Gart announced to TASS that the federation decided to protect the rights of its national luge athletes in court. Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev stated later on his Telegram channel that he had filed an appeal against the decision of the FIL Congress disputing the Russian athletes’ ban.

In early November, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Russia’s appeal against the previously imposed ban by the International Luge Federation and ruled to clear Russian lugers and bobsledders for participation in international tournaments.