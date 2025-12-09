Russia’s US-born boxer Kevin Johnson works as sports instructor in Volgograd Region

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian citizen and US-born former heavyweight boxing champion Kevin Johnson is working as a sports instructor in Russia’s southern Volgograd Region, Russian boxing promoter Vladimir Khryunov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Kevin Johnson serves as an instructor at Patriot Park in the Volgograd Region. He leads the everyday life of a true Russian man," Khryunov said.

In early January 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting citizenship to Johnson.

Johnson, 46, initially applied to become a Russian citizen in September 2023. His representative later disclosed that the athlete chose to adopt a Russian patronymic, or middle name, in honor of the president. He is now officially registered as Kevin Vladimirovich Johnson in his passport.

In mid-February 2024, the pugilist secured his first victory under the Russian flag, defeating Ireland’s Sean Turner. The bout was held in Moscow, with the opponents wearing Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) gloves. Johnson won by technical knockout (TKO) in the fourth round.

Born in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and known as the "Kingpin," Johnson holds a professional record of 36 wins (20 by KO), 22 losses (three by KO), and two draws in 60 bouts.

In December 2009, he challenged Ukrainian boxer Vitali Klitschko for the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title belt, but ultimately lost, while becoming only the second boxer to go the distance against the famous Ukrainian fighter, who has retired and now serves as mayor of Kiev.

In October 2017, Johnson won the International Boxing Organization (IBO) championship belt by defeating Italy’s Francesco Pianeta, but was unable to defend his title the following year against Croatia’s Petar Milas.