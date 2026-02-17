Modi, Macron launch H125 chopper assembly line in India

NEW DELHI, February 17. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have given a start to assembly of the H125 Tata-Airbus light multipurpose chopper at a plant in the southwest of the South Asian republic.

The ceremony took place after talks - the president and the prime minister jointly pressed the button in front of the cameras, launching assembly.

The company, located at the Tata-Airbus plant in Karnataka, will assemble H125 choppers for the domestic market and deliver the choppers to neighboring states. The project, meant to jumpstart aerospace production in India, serves as a symbol of industrial cooperation between New Delhi and Paris.

The plant will create skilled jobs, enhance technological capabilities, and raise new investment for India's growing aerospace sector.

European aerospace giant Airbus called the Indian final assembly line part of its long-term strategy to expand the country's aviation ecosystem. The H125 chopper, one of the company's best-selling civilian choppers in the world, is widely used for emergency medical care, disaster relief, tourism, law enforcement and other tasks.