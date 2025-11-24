CAS set to hear on December 1 Russia’s appeal against FIS to ban national athletes

GENEVA, November 24. /TASS/. The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport is set to convene for a hearing on December regarding an appeal submitted by the Russian Ski Association (RSF) against the decision of the Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) to bar its national athletes from federation-sponsored international tournaments, the court’s press office announce in a statement on Monday.

According to the CAS’ press office, the hearing will be held via an online mode and the court’s decision on the issue is expected not earlier than December 10.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirms that an online hearing for the case Russian Ski Association (RSF) et al. v. International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) is scheduled for 1 December 2025," the statement from the court reads.