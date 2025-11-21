Russia’s Murom to host int’l women curling tournament this month — federation

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s city of Murom is set to host the International Women Curling Championship this month, the press office of the Russian Curling Federation (RCF) announced in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the tournament is scheduled for November 27-30 and will see the participation of national teams from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Turkey.

"Under the present-day conditions with restricted participation of Russian national teams in international tournaments, Russia shows its ability to organize tournaments that provide for the sport development in this area," President of the Russian Curling Federation (RCF) Dmitry Svishchev said.

"It is important for us to maintain the main objective which is about keep promoting the sport into masses. We are now holding international competitions expecting guests from Turkey, Kazakhstan and Belarus," Svishchev noted.

"It is a qualitative training for national teams and unique chance for young athletes to be part of national leading squads," he added.

The World Curling Federation (WCF) barred Russia and Belarus from participating in all of its sponsored international tournaments since March 2022 citing the ongoing developments in Ukraine as the reason.