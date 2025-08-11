Alexander Ovechkin’s agent says goals king to return to US in early September

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin plans to return to the United States in early September to join the club for the next NHL season, his agent Gleb Chistyakov told TASS on Monday.

Ovechkin is currently in Moscow. On Saturday, he participated in an exhibition gala-match played in the Russian capital.

"He will fly [back to the United States] in early September," Chistyakov said.

The NHL's Washington Capitals are scheduled to play their 2025 season opener against the Boston Bruins on October 9.

Appearing in 61 NHL games last season, Russia’s Ovechkin scored 42 goals and dished out 27 assists for the Capitals. Despite missing 16 games earlier in the year with a broken leg, he was tied for the third-most goals in the NHL.

On April 6, Ovechkin scored his 895th career regular season goal in a game against the New York Islanders, passing legend Wayne Gretzky for most all-time (894 goals).

Ovechkin, 39, is signed with the Washington Capitals through 2026.

The Russian forward has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. Ovechkin led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

Ovechkin has won a slew of NHL awards in his career, including the Calder Memorial Trophy (2006), Art Ross Trophy (2008), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), Hart Memorial Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013), Lester B. Pearson Award/Ted Lindsay Award (2008, 2009, 2010), Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) and others.