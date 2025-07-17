MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russians overwhelmingly oppose the exclusion of their athletes from international competition, condemning the policy as unjust, Mikhail Mamonov, Director of Political Research at the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), stated during a press briefing.

"Russians are deeply troubled by the Western-led policy targeting Russian sports," Mamonov said. "Eighty-seven percent of respondents explicitly called the restrictions on our athletes unfair, particularly their exclusion from international events, which denies them the right to compete. This has fueled widespread frustration in society. Every such decision sparks intense backlash, as reflected in public discourse. There’s a clear consensus that the principle of ‘sports beyond politics’ has collapsed—it’s simply not upheld. Sport has undeniably become politicized."

He emphasized that 95% of Russians demand the lifting of these restrictions to allow participation in international competitions, including the Olympics. "This is a unified stance—an absolute majority insists our athletes must compete," Mamonov added.

Since 2022, Russian athletes have faced sweeping bans from global tournaments. In March 2023, partial concessions allowed individual neutrals to compete under strict conditions (e.g., no ties to the military), while team sports remain entirely suspended.