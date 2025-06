WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. Ilia Topuria of Spain defeated Charles Oliveira from Brazil in a fight for the UFC lightweight champion.

The UFC 317 tournament was staged in Nevada, the United States. The fight ended with a knockout in the first round.

The title of the UFC lightweight champion became vacant after Islam Makhachev of Russia, who held the title since October 2022, moved to the middleweight category.