Russian volleyball clubs expected at 2025 NAS Sports int’l tournament in Dubai

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian Volleyball Federation (VFB) clubs have been invited to participate in the 2025 NAS Sports Tournament in Dubai, VFB Secretary General Alexander Yaremenko said on Wednesday.

The 2025 NAS Sports Tournament in Dubai will take place from March 12-20.

"We have received invitations," Russian sports daily Sports Express quoted Yaremenko as saying. "However, the calendar for the Russian Championship’s tournaments was already finalized, which complicates things - we are holding our playoffs at that time."

"We are currently doing everything we can to get our clubs in to this tournament," he continued.

According to him, the Russian championship’s qualifiers coincide with "the tournament in Dubai, so theoretically the teams who go there would be the ones in the top-4 as well those in the 13-15 range following the regular championship," Yaremenko said.

"Participation in this tournament will depend on the readiness of our clubs, their results and intentions," he added.