FIDE makes right call by allowing Russia's youth chess players into int'l competition

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The International Chess federation (FIDE) has come "to its senses" by allowing Under-18 players from Russia and Belarus to participate in international team competitions, Anatoly Karpov, the 12th World Chess Champion, told TASS on Wednesday.

Last week, the FIDE announced a decision to clear youth chess players, as well as players with disabilities, from the countries of Russia and Belarus to take part in the federation’s authorized team competitions under a neutral status.

"It’s good that they have come to their senses and cleared the youth teams," Karpov said in an interview with TASS. "On the whole, I honestly don’t understand why they thought it was a good idea [to ban Russian chess players]."

"We must get politics out of sports and clear all our national teams," the famous chess grandmaster added.

On February 28, 2022, FIDE announced that chess players from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to participate in international competitions under a neutral status, adding, however, that the federation had barred both countries from hosting official chess competitions.

On March 16, 2022, the world governing body of chess barred teams representing Russia and Belarus from all international competitions.