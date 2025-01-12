RUSADA reports over 280 cases of 'availability for testing' rule violations in 2024

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Doping-control inspectors from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) reported 12 cases of violations by national athletes regarding the ‘availability for testing’ rule in December, a spokesperson for the agency told TASS on Sunday.

"A figure of 12 cases of the ‘availability for testing’ rule violations was reported for the month of December," she said.

Since the start of the year, RUSADA inspectors registered 248 cases of violations of the ‘availability for testing’ - 32 in January; 15 in February; nine in March; 24 in April; 19 in May; 22 in June, 31 in July; 42 in August; 27 in September; 27 in October; 22 in November and 12 in December. The overall annual figure of reported cases stands at 282.

The agency reported earlier that in 2023 RUSADA’s inspectors unveiled 242 cases of violations by national athletes over the ‘availability for testing’ rule. The overall figure for the year of 2022 stood at 375.

An athlete can be suspended from tournaments and training camps if the availability rule is breached three times.

In line with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the All-Russia Anti-Doping Regulations, athletes on the registered testing pool must provide detailed information about their whereabouts via the ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System) and ensure their availability for doping test procedures.