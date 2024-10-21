Putin signs decree to award Russia’s 2024 Paralympic winners with state honors

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday to present Russia’s medal-winning athletes of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games with state awards.

According to the presidential document, the Russian Paralympians contributed to the "development of national sports, the pinnacle of sporting excellence, the will to win, and displayed their resilience and determination," during the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris in August-September 2024.

Nine athletes were ordered to be awarded with the "Order of Honor," eight more with the "Order of Friendship," and 22 athletes with the 1st and 2nd degree "Orders for the Merit to the Fatherland."

Late last week, Putin announced that he intended to present Russian Paralympians with state awards during a ceremony that would be organized "a little bit later" in the Kremlin.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games ran in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8, 2024. Russian Paralympians, who were allowed to participate in the 2024 Games under a neutral status, won 20 gold, 21 silver, and 23 bronze medals.