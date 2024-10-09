Russia’s Medvedev beats Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters, to face Sinner in quarterfinals

SHANGHAI, October 9. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the fourth round of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Shanghai Masters tournament.

The Russian won by a score of 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. In the quarterfinals, Medvedev will face the world’s top-rated player, Jannik Sinner of Italy.

Medvedev, 28, is currently fifth in the ATP rankings. In 2022, he topped the world’s rankings for 16 weeks. Medvedev has so far claimed 20 ATP titles; in 2021, he won the US Open tournament and the Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team. He has made it to six Grand Slam finals in his career but only managed to win the 2021 US Open event.

Tsitsipas, 26, currently ranks as the world’s 12th best tennis player. The Greek star has won 11 ATP tournaments and was the runner-up at the 2023 Australian Open and the 2021 French Open.

The Shanghai tournament, played on hard surface courts, is set to last until October 13. It offers $8.9 mln in prize money. Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz is the event’s reigning champion. Medvedev (2019) is one of two Russians to ever win the tournament, along with Nikolay Davydenko (2009).