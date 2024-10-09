Russia’s Kasatkina through to 3rd Round of WTA event in China

BEIJING, October 9. /TASS/. Russia's Daria Kasatkina took down American Bernarda Peru in the second round of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Wuhan, China.

The Russian tennis player needed three sets to dispatch her opponent, winning 6-4; 1-6; 6-1. In the next round, Kasatkina will face the winner of the encounter between Magda Linette of Poland and Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

Kasatkina, 27, is currently ranked 11th in the WTA Rankings. She has seven career WTA titles and her best result at Grand Slam tournaments was when she reached the semifinals of the 2022 French Open. In 2021, Kasatkina won the Billie Jean King Cup as a member of the Russian team.

The 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament is a WTA 1000 event. The tournament offers $3.2 million in prize money.