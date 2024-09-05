Russian swimmer Pavlova sets new Paralympics record winning gold at 2024 Paris Paralympics

PARIS, September 5. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Maria Pavlova won the gold on Thursday at the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympic Games in women’s 100-meter breaststroke competition.

Pavlova clocked the distance in 1 minute 26.09 seconds and she overpowered her previous world record of 1 minute 26.86 seconds as of June 8, 2024. Iona Winnifrith from the Great Britain took the silver (1 minute 29.69 seconds) and Canada’s Tess Routliffe swam to take the bronze (1 minute 31.58 seconds).

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games run in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Russian Paralympians are participating in the 2024 Games under a neutral status.