Swimmer from Russia wins Paralympic gold, sets world record

PARIS, September 3. /TASS/. A para swimmer from Russia, Daria Lukianenko, won the Paris Paralympic gold in the 200m individual medley among athletes with visual impairment, setting a new world record.

Lukianenko’s disability category is SM11. She set the new world record of 2 minutes 37.77 seconds, beating her own previous world record of 2 minutes 38.47 seconds, set in April 2024.

The silver medal went to Ma Jia of China (2 minutes 38.70 seconds), while her compatriot Cai Liwen took the bronze (2 minutes 41.83 seconds).

Lukianenko, 22, previously won bronze in 400m freestyle and 100m backstroke events of the Paris Paralympics. She also competed at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo and won a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke SB12 event.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games run in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Russian Paralympians are participating in the 2024 Games under a neutral status. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) cleared 88 Paralympians from Russia to take part in the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympic Games. They were barred from taking part in the Parade of Athletes during the opening and closing ceremonies and also excluded from the 2024 Paralympics overall medal standings.

Para athletes from Russia have already won nine Paralympic gold, 15 silver and 13 bronze medals in various disciplines in Paris.