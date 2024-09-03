Russian chess champion prefers fast chess, blitz

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian two-time chess champion Vladislav Artemyev prefers playing fast chess to classic ones.

Artemyev will participate in the Chess Cup of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), where he holds the champion’s title.

"It seems to me the future is with the rapid chess and blitz," the grandmaster told TASS on the EEF sidelines.

"Certainly, I play the classic ones but I like them less. It appears to me that rapid and blitz are very dynamic and fascinating; they have a greater sport component," he added.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."