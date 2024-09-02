Russian para athlete wins gold in men’s long jump at Paris Paralympics

PARIS, September 2. /TASS/. Para athlete Yevgeny Torsunov of Russian has won a gold medal in men’s long jump T26 at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

His result was 5.83 meters. Aser Almeida Ramos of Brazil won silver (5.76 meters) and Alexander Lytvynenko of Ukraine won bronze (also 5.76 meters).

Torsunov, 34, set a new Paralympic record having beaten his previous Paralympic record of 5.76 meters that was set in Tokyo. He is also the holder of a world record of 6.05 meters.

He won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics and is three-time world champion.

T36 is for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.

Para Athletes from Russia have won seven gold, 14 silver, and ten bronze medals at the Paris Paralympics.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are taking place in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Eighty-eight Russian Paralympians are participating in the Games as neutrals. They were barred from taking part in the opening and closing ceremonies and are also excluded from the overall medal standings.