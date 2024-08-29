First Russian athlete wins medal at Paris Paralympics

PARIS, August 29. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Vladimir Danilenko has won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The Russian came second in the men's 100m backstroke S2 final, covering the distance in 2:01.34. Brazil’s Gabriel dos Santos won the gold (1:53.67) and Chile’s Alberto Abarza Diaz was third (2:01.97).

Swimmers in the S2 class have mobility disabilities.

Danilenko, 24, is the first Russian to win a Paralympic medal at the 2024 Games. He won two bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are taking place in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Russian Paralympians are participating in the Games as neutrals. They were barred from taking part in the opening and closing ceremonies and are also excluded from the overall medal standings.