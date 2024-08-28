2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris declared open

PARIS, August 29. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has declared the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games open.

The opening ceremony was held in the heart of the French capital of Paris on Wednesday night. Russian athletes did not take part.

President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on August 27 that Russian athletes would not attend the opening ceremony, although they had been allowed to do so as spectators. According to Rozhkov, this decision was made because some of the athletes are scheduled to compete on the next day.

The RPC press service said on Wednesday that two Russian para athletes had been denied visas to take part in the Games. The RPC asked the International Paralympic Committee and the Organizing Committee for the Paralympic Games to apply to the French government to revise this decision. According to earlier reports, 88 Russian para athletes have been granted accreditations and visas for the participation in the Paralympic Games.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will be held in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Russian Paralympians will be participating in the 2024 Games under a neutral status.