Russia, China stand firmly against any form of sports politicization — statement

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia and China oppose politicizing sports and discriminating against athletes based on national affiliation, a statement, published on the Russian government’s official website on Thursday, reads.

"Russia and China stand against the politicization of sports and its use as a tool of discrimination against athletes based on citizenship, language, religion, political and other beliefs, racial or social affiliation and will continue encouraging the world community to promote international sports interaction that aligns with the spirit of sports," the statement, which was adopted following the 29th regular meeting between Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow, said.

The Chinese side lauded how well-organized Russia’s June 2024 BRICS Games were.

"Both sides pay great attention to the role of the SCO [the Shanghai Cooperation Organization] and BRICS organizations and events held under their auspices in strengthening sports ties between countries, as well as in the development of Olympic, non-Olympic, Paralympic and national sports," the statement added.

The BRICS Games are an annual multi-sports tournament organized by the country that holds the rotating chair in the organization. This year, athletes from other countries besides the BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) for the first time took part in the BRICS Games, which were held in Russia’s Kazan earlier this summer.

Li and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin met earlier this week in Moscow. During the meeting, Li noted that Beijing intended to bolster bilateral cooperation with Russia. Later, the Chinese prime minister met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. Li conveyed best regards from Chinese leader Xi Jinping and noted the steady growth of the Russian economy.

The recent visit of the Chinese premier was special because it took place on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.