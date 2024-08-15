Russian athletes going to 2024 Summer Paralympic in Paris have guts — minister

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian athletes who chose to participate in the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris are very courageous, country’s Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev told TASS on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Spokesman Craig Spence told TASS that 90 Russian athletes had been cleared to participate in the Paris Paralympic Games this year.

"Russian Paralympians, who managed to qualify and decided to travel [to Paris] showed courage," Degtyarev said speaking at a roundtable discussion in Moscow dubbed "Degradation of the Olympic Movement: How the Olympic Games became divisive."

"Did I cheer for our athletes at the [2024] Olympic Games? Of course I did. And I followed all of their accomplishments. As a sports official, I’ve always kept track of their results and rooted for them."

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will be held in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8.

In early August, RPC President Rozhkov told TASS that the IPC had preliminarily approved 92 Russian athletes to take part in the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in France. However, the final decision on the delegation of Russian Paralympians was to be made shortly thereafter.

Russia plans to send 48 track and field athletes, 35 swimmers, five table tennis players, two triathletes and two taekwondo fighters to the 2024 Summer Paralympics in France.