Russia's two-time Olympic wrestling champ Batirov inducted into UWW Hall of Fame

PARIS, August 6. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time Olympic champion Mavlet Batirov has been inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Union of World Wrestling (UWW), the press office of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) announced on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held in the French capital of Paris, which is currently hosting the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, ahead of the wrestling competitions.

Batirov, 40, becomes the 27th Russian in the UWW Hall of Fame. He won the gold at the 2004 Olympics in Greece in the under 55-kilograms weight category in freestyle wrestling and, at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, he won another gold competing in the under-60 kg weight category.

Batirov also won gold medals at the 2007 World Championship in Azerbaijan’s Baku and the 2006 World Wrestling Championship in China. In addition, he boasts a gold and a bronze, which he won at the European freestyle wrestling championships in the under-60 kg weight category (in 2007 in Moscow and in 2003 in Riga respectively).

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.