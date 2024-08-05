Russia’s Paralympic Committee submits applications for 92 athletes for upcoming Games

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Paralympic Committee (RPC) has submitted applications for 92 Russian athletes to compete at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

"The Russian Paralympic Committee has filed sports applications with the Organizing Committee for the Paralympic Games in Paris. The applications concern 48 field and track athletes, 35 swimmers, five table tennis players, two triathletes, and two taekwondo athletes," the RPC said. "The national team includes 46 Paralympic champions and medalists, more than 50 of our sporting best. According to the applications, Russian athletes will take part in 163 events."

On March 6, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) published strict eligibility criteria that Russian and Belarusian athletes and support personnel must meet and adhere to in order to participate as neutrals at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris. Apart from that, Russian athletes will be barred from participating in the opening and closing ceremonies and their medals will not be reflected in the medal standings. Later, RPC President Pavel Rozhkov said that the IPC had approved the use of beige and turquoise as the colors of the uniforms of Russian athletes.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will be held in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8.