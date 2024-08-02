Former UFC fighter from Brazil to appraise fighters from Mariupol

DONETSK, August 2. /TASS/. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, the founder and owner of the Bodao team Francimar Barroso from Brazil has told TASS that he will take part in the appraisal of younf MMA fighters in Mariupol.

This decision was made at his meeting with athletes at the Dmitry Donskoy MMA school, the biggest one in Donbass.

"I come here today for Mariupol, for Donetsk for teaching a classic way, to show my sport because sport puts everybody more close," he said, adding that he agreed with President of the Mariupol MMA Federation Vladislav Myasnikov to sign a contract for belt awarding.

According to Myasnikov, Barroso will appraise jiu-jitsu fighters not only from among trainees but also from among coaches. "It is very interesting for us, even coaches, to learn something from a fighter of such a level," he said, adding that the document will be signed soon.

Francimar Barroso, 44, aka "Bodao," had 33 fights in his professional MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) career. He won 27 of them (12 KOs, five submissions and nine decisions) and had seven defeats (three by KO, one by submission and three by decision).