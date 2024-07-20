IOC confident about safety of Russian athletes at Paris Olympics

PARIS, July 20. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has full confidence in the French authorities in terms of ensuring the safety of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Paris Olympics, an IOC official told TASS.

As many as 15 Russian and 17 Belarusian athletes are expected to compete as neutrals at the 2024 Olympic Games.

"Security measures are in place for all the delegations at the Olympic Games Paris 2024," the IOC official said in response to a question about Russian and Belarusian athletes. "As always, these security measures are the responsibility of the local authorities. They have informed the IOC that they have been working for a couple of years under the assumption that the highest security measures will be required," the official added.

The IOC has the same stance regarding athletes from Israel and Palestine. "There is also very close international cooperation. Based on this, the IOC has full confidence in the French authorities and their strong collaboration with their international partners," the official said.

The Paris Olympics will take place between July 26 and August 11.