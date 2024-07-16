Organizing Committee of 2024 World Friendship Games holds consultations on new dates

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Organizing Committee of the 2024 World Friendship Games in Russia is in consultations on possible new dates of the tournament, the committee’s press office said in a statement to TASS.

"The Organizing Committee of the World Friendship Games continues actively preparing for the tournament," the statement reads. "At the moment, due to a proposal of the International Friendship Association to postpone the Games to other dates, consultations are underway with all interested parties regarding new dates of the tournament."

"We will make an official announcement as soon as a relevant decision is made," the statement added.

The Russian capital of Moscow and the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia’s Urals region are scheduled to co-host the 2024 World Friendship Games on September 15-29.

In December 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cautioned National Olympic Committees (NOCs) against participating in the World Friendship Games in Russia next year, as this would violate the global Olympic body’s recommendations.

Last November, WADA chief Banka warned that certain sanctions could be in place against international athletes willing to participate in the 2024 World Friendship Games. He said in particular that: "The possible participation in those competitions of those who are parties to the WADA Code, may have certain consequences.".