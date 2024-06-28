Russia’s Kasatkina makes it to WTA Rothesay Open finals

LONDON, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s number one female tennis player Darya Kasatkina has defeated Jasmine Paolini of Italy to make it to the finals of the WTA Rothesay Open tennis tournament in Eastbourne, the UK.

Kasatkina, seeded sixth, won the event 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. Paolini was seeded third.

This was Kasatkina’s second win in the Rothesay Open semifinals.

Kasatkina, 27, is currently ranked 14th in the WTA Rankings and has six WTA tournament titles to her name. To date, her best result in Grand Slams was in 2022 when she reached the semifinals of the French Open. She was also part of the Russian team that won the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup.