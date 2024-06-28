Russian Football Union prolongs contract with national team manager Karpin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian National Football Team chief manager Valery Karpin prolonged his contract with the Russian Football Union (RFS), the Union press office announced.

The contract with Karpin and his management team has been prolonged until July 2028.

"Hi, it’s Valera, the National team’s chief manager. For four more years," Karpin said.

Karpin, 55, has become the national team manager on July 23, 2021. Under his management, the national team took second place at the 2022 World Cup qualification, but the team was not allowed to participate in playoff due to the situation in Ukraine.

Karpin also leads the Rostov team. Previously, he managed Moscow’s Spartak, Spain’s Mallorca and Armavir’s Torpedo.