Russia’s Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Pavel Datsyuk, Russian ice hockey Olympic champion and two-time Stanley Cup winner, has been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

Other players to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024 include Canadian defenseman Shea Weber, two-time Olympic champion and 2006 world champion, and US forward Jeremy Roenick, silver medalist of the 2002 Olympics.

Datsyuk, 45, also earned an Olympic bronze in 2002 and became world champion in 2012; he took silver at the 2010 World Championship and bronze medals at the 2005 and 2016 world championships.

Soviet and Russian members of the Hockey Hall of Fame include Vladislav Tretiak (1989), Vyacheslav Fetisov (2001), Valery Kharlamov (2005), Igor Larionov (2008), Pavel Bure (2012), Sergey Fedorov (2015), Sergey Makarov (2016), Alexander Yakushev (2018), and Sergey Zubov (2019). Besides, Soviet coach Anatoly Tarasov was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1974.