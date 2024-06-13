Russia creates International Association for Development of Corporate Sports

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The International Association for the Development of Corporate Sports (ADCS) has been founded in Russia, President of the Labor Reserves Federation and member of the Presidential Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sport Ilya Galaev told TASS.

"The establishment of the ADCS is an important step towards strengthening international cooperation in sports and uniting athletes from all over the world," Galaev said. "Previously, Russia was suspended from its membership in the World and European Corporate Sports Federations due to the foreign policy situation. The new association, in turn, will be built on the basis of respect for each member country, and will also aim to draw a line between sports and politics. The international association will unite the efforts of the global community in the development of sport and the promotion of healthy lifestyles. Its tasks will include the development of international corporate sports, the creation of a unified international schedule, as well as the formation and implementation of international business events," the official added.

The World Corporate Games will be held annually under the auspices of the new association. People from various Russian and foreign companies will be able to take part in them, competing against each other in more than 20 sports.

Apart from Russia, more than 20 countries already cooperate with the association, including Brazil, the UAE, China, Belarus, Morocco, Iran, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Uzbekistan, India and others. The first meeting of the new association's representatives took place in Dubai on April 1-3.