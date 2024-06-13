Artistic swimmer Kolesnichenko brings Russia its first gold medal at BRICS Games

KAZAN, June 13. /TASS/. Three-time Olympic champion Svetlana Kolesnichenko has won first place in the technical event in solo synchronized swimming at the BRICS Games in Kazan, according to a broadcast.

Kolesnichenko scored 313.6900 points. Second place went to Vasilina Khandozhenko from Belarus (296.4750 points) and third to Diana Onkes from Uzbekistan (229.9334).

Kolesnichenko, 30, won two Olympic gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games and one at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She has 16 world championship gold medals and 11 European championship gold medals.

The BRICS Games are being held in Kazan on June 12-23.