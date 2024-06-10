Volunteers from 17 Russian regions attend BRICS Games

KAZAN, June 10. /TASS/. Volunteers from 17 regions of Russia have arrived in Kazan, where the BRICS Games will kick off on June 12, a TASS correspondent reports.

A meeting with them was held in the capital of Tatarstan on Monday.

"Volunteers from 17 Russian regions have come to us," Alexander Karpov, Deputy Director General of the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization "Directorate of Sports and Social Projects" told journalists. "The most extreme and farthest point is Vladivostok - volunteers from the Primorsky Region have traditionally come to us. The most north-western point is the Republic of Karelia. There are also volunteers from the Arkhangelsk Region, the Krasnodar Region, Siberia, Tyumen, Omsk, Tomsk, and the Urals - represented by the Chelyabinsk Region. It's quite a long list," the official said.

According to him, a total of about 6,000 applications for participation in the BRICS Games as volunteers were submitted. About 2,000 people were selected among them, some of whom have already started their work. "Now training sessions are already underway at the venues. Volunteers are studying the facility, its management system, zoning, access of different client groups and so on," he added.

Karpov also noted that about a hundred people from abroad have applied as volunteers for the upcoming event. "If we talk about foreign volunteers, there were about a hundred applications from BRICS member countries. We have helped everyone in terms of entry documents, but issues related to the purchase of tickets and so on arise - foreign volunteers come at their own expense. There are still a lot of difficulties," he said, adding that foreign volunteers will arrive later than Russian ones, so their exact number will be known in the near future.

BRICS Games will be held in Kazan on June 12-23.