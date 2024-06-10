World chess chief Dvorkovich to appeal FIDE’s sanction to reprimand him

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich intends to file an appeal against the federation’s Ethics Commission to issue a reprimand in regard to him, the FIDE chief told TASS on Monday.

Late last week, the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission ruled to slap the Chess Federation of Russia (CFR) with a two-year ban citing the Russian federation’s earlier-made decision to include as its members new territorial entities of Russia. FIDE’s decision on this issue is expected to come into force within the 60-day period.

The FIDE Ethics Committee also reprimanded Dvorkovich for his participation in the activities of the FIDE Board of Trustees. The complaint on the issue was earlier submitted with the FIDE Ethics Committee by the Ukrainian Chess Federation.

"Yes, I will [be filing an appeal]," Dvorkovich said in an interview with TASS in response to a question on whether he would protect his rights against the FIDE Ethics Commission’s ruling. "A lawsuit filed by the Ukrainian Chess Federation and my rivals regarding the previous [FIDE presidential] election has been pending for several months already."

The FIDE press office announced on June 7 that its Ethics and Disciplinary Commission ruled in particular that the CFR "was sanctioned by a temporary exclusion of membership in FIDE for two years from the date of this decision," adding that FIDE President "Arkady Dvorkovich is sanctioned to a reprimand."

FIDE President Dvorkovich continued by saying that "since this issue emerged the CFR and I personally repeatedly provided arguments that declined any wrongdoings. I believe that these arguments were absolutely substantiated."

"However, the first instance of the [FIDE] three-member Ethics Commission (by two votes in favor and one against) ruled to pass its decision," Dvorkovich continued. "The decision is made up of two parts, namely the temporary expulsion of the CFR from FIDE and a reprimand to me."

"This decision should come into force in 60 days, but an appeal can be filed within a 21-day period," the FIDE president noted. "However, it’s only the first instance and in terms of the procedural efforts it means that we still have some time to file an appeal and seek legal defense."