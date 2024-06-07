Russia to stand up for its interests following FIDE decision

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. Russia considers the decision by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to suspend the membership of the Russian Chess Federation for two years unfair and will stand up for its interests, Dmitry Peskov, chairman of the federation’s Board of Trustees and Kremlin spokesman, told TASS.

"We definitely see this decision as unfair. We will stand up for our interests," the Kremlin official said.

"Until now, we had very constructive relations with the FIDE and we hope that this is a misunderstanding that we can overcome," Peskov stressed.

Earlier, the Russian Chess Federation announced that the FIDE had suspended its membership for two years over including regional federations of Russia’s new territories. The complaint was filed by the Ukrainian Chess Federation.