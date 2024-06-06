Russia has no intention of leaving Olympic movement — sports minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Many countries want Russia to put its tail between its legs and leave the Olympic Movement, but "we are not going to do that," Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said on Thursday.

"We are not leaving the Olympic Movement, we are still there," Degtyarev said speaking at the "Media Sport: Phenomena and Potential" session at the 2024 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"On the one hand everybody wants us pack it in, but we are not going to do that," he continued. "This issue is subject to external influence and our athletes suffer from discrimination."

"We are rooting for our athletes everywhere. Our athletes are preparing for the [2024] BRICS Games. I am sure that they will find success to our great cheers," the minister added.

The 2024 BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Games will be held in Kazan on June 12-23 and will feature events in 20 different sports.

In mid-May 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit proposals for organizing and holding the 2024 BRICS Games in Russia.

