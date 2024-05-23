Chechen leader Kadyrov’s son takes over as president of Russian football club Akhmat

GROZNY, May 23. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyov’s eldest son, Akhmat, has been appointed the president of Akhmat football club (FC), which plays in Russia’s top football league, the club’s outgoing president Magomed Daudov stated on Thursday.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Akhmat FC was held earlier in the day and I resigned from the post of the club’s president after nearly 13 years in this capacity," Daudov said.

"I have proposed the candidacy of Akhmat Kadyrov, who is the Minister of Physical Culture and Sports of the Republic of Chechnya, for the post of the [football] club's president," he continued. "The Board of Directors approved Akhmat Ramzanovich as President of Akhmat Football Club."

"It does not mean that I would be staying aside after I have resigned from the post of the club’s president," Daudov noted. "Being the President Emeritus of the club, I will exert any possible effort to ensure that the experience that I had accumulated in the capacity of the head of the Russian Premier League club is further employed for the benefit of our home club."