French vessel Belem takes 2024 Olympic flame from Athens to Marseilles

ATHENS, April 27. /TASS/. The historic French three-masted ship, the Belem, sailed off from the Greek port of Piraeus to Marseilles in France carrying the flame of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, a TASS correspondent reported on Saturday.

The vessel is carrying the lamps with the Olympic flame, which was handed over during the official ceremony in Athens by head of the Greek National Olympic Committee Spyros Capralos to the President of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, Tony Estanguet.

The ceremonial lighting of the Olympic flame for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris took place in Ancient Olympia on April 16. That day, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, President of the Greek National Olympic Committee Spyros Capralos and other officials were in attendance.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.