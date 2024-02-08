UEFA decides against Russia’s youth football teams at int’l tournaments

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decided against allowing Russia’s youth teams playing at international tournaments, UEFA’s Secretary General Theodore Theodoridis said on Thursday.

Theodoridis said that UEFA experts discussed the participation of Russia’s young footballers participation in upcoming international tournaments and eventually decided to bar all of them, because it is impossible for them to play under current conditions.

Russia’s football ban

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.