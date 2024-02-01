RFU chief Dyukov to head Russian delegation at 2024 UEFA Congress in France

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov will head the country’s national delegation next week at the Congress of the Union of European Football Federations (UEFA), the RFU’s press office disclosed to TASS in a statement on Thursday.

Dyukov announced to TASS on January 7 that a Russian delegation would participate in the UEFA Congress in France, which is scheduled to kick off on February 8 in Paris.

"Alexander Dyukov is set to lead the RFU delegation at the UEFA Congress," the RFU’s statement reads.