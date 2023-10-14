Russia’s Rublev advances to finals at 2023 ATP Shanghai Masters

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev took down Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinal round of the 2023 Shanghai Masters ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) tournament in China and advanced to its finals.

Rublev (No. 5 seed at the tournament) prevailed 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 over Dimitrov (No. 18 seed).

In the final, Rublev will clash with Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz (No. 16 seed at the tournament).

Rublev, 25, is currently ranked 7th in the ATP World Rankings and has 14 ATP tournament titles to his name, two of those wins coming this year. He has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, albeit never advancing beyond the quarterfinals.

Rublev took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The 2023 ATP Shanghai Masters tournament is played on outdoor hard courts at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China between October 4 and 15 and offers $8.8 million in prize money.

The tournament’s reigning champion is Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who won the title back in 2019. The tournament has not been held since then due to anti-COVID restrictions.