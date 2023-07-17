Russia to sign agreements on cooperation in sports with African states — Minister

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia and a number of African states plan to sign agreements on cooperation in sports during the upcoming Russia-Africa economic forum, Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matitsyn said during a meeting with representatives of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) Monday.

"We try to do everything we can in order to stabilize the international situation. The CIS Games will take place this year, they will begin on August 5 in Minsk; there are also ‘Games of the Future,’ the BRICS Games, the Friendship Games. We make the main emphasis on the inter-governmental format. Plus, we actively cooperate with our partners - first and foremost, with the People’s Republic of China - we signed an agreement on cooperation during [Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s] visit and negotiations in China," Matitsyn said.

"This will be a cross year for Russian-Chinese sports. We establish communication with Latin American, African and Asian countries via embassies, by signing agreements. We also plan to sign agreements on cooperation with a number of countries during the forum in St. Petersburg," the Minister added.

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum are scheduled for July 27-28 in St. Petersburg. The first such event took place on October 22-24, 2019, in Sochi.