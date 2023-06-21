Spartak Moscow FC parts ways with Polish defender Maciej Rybus

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Polish footballer Maciej Rybus has terminated a contract with Russia’s high-tier football club Spartak Moscow based on a mutual consent, the club’s press office announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement says that the Polish player parted ways with the club in the status of a free agent.

Rybus is 33 years old and he played for Spartak Moscow FC since June 11, 2022 booking one goal and one assist in his 12-match appearance for the legendary Russian football club.

The Polish defender previously played for Polish Legia Warsaw FC (2007-2012), Russia’s Terek Grozny FC (2012-2016), French FC Lyon (2016-2017) and Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow FC (2017-2022).

Throughout its 101-year history, Spartak Moscow FC has been a 12-time USSR champion and ten-time champion of Russia. The team is the winner of numerous other awards and trophies. Spartak Moscow FC finished in second place in the Russian Premier League’s 2020/2021 season.