Ebola death toll in DR Congo reaches 600

PRETORIA, July 9. /TASS/. The laboratory-confirmed Ebola death toll in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 600, the country’s ministry of communication and media said in a daily bulletin.

Over the last 24 hours, 20 people have died of Ebola. Confirmed Ebola cases currently stand at 1,759, up by 51 from the previous day. The average case fatality rate is around 34.1%.

A total of 750 patients are currently hospitalized or under medical isolation units.

The current Ebola outbreak began in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring Uganda on May 15. The epicenter is located in Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.